Parents in dilemma as Telangana to reopen schools and colleges from Sept 1

Telangana government decided to reopen all educational institutions, including Anganwadi schools, across the state from September 1.

news COVID-19

Parents in Telangana are divided over the state governmentâ€™s decision to reopen all educational institutions from September 1 in view of the declining COVID-19 cases. While some parents have welcomed the decision and urged schools to exercise caution, others have expressed concerns over the plausible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Most parents, especially those of primary and secondary school students, are not willing to send their wards to schools just yet, and want to wait for a few weeks before making a decision. They are not ready to take risks as the COVID-19 cases continue and vaccines for children of all age groups are still not available.

"Instead of opening all institutions together, the state government should have aimed for phased opening. Schools above Class 8 should be reopened first, and if everything goes fine, physical classes can be resumed for other students," said P Mohan Reddy, whose son is a Class 5 student at a private school in Hyderabad.

The parents recalled how the lack of proper planning had led to the closure of schools within a few days after reopening in February. After a gap of nearly 11 months, educational institutions in Telangana had reopened in February this year. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, they were shut down on March 24.

"Health experts have not ruled out the possibility of a third wave. There are also reports that children could be affected in the third wave. In such a situation, how can we take risks," asked Syed Ashfaq, whose three children are in primary and secondary classes. Several health experts have said that there is no data to show that the third wave will affect children, although many cautioned governments to take precautionary measures, primarily because the population below 18 years are yet to be vaccinated. The Zydus Cadilaâ€™s ZyCoV-D vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for emergency use for adolescents between 12 and 18 years.

While parents agree that the continued closure of schools is taking a toll on children's mental health, they want to wait for some more time to see how the pandemic situation evolves before taking a decision. "There is still no vaccine for all children. If they are fully immunised, parents may be ready to send them but at this juncture, not many are willing," said Ayesha Fatima, a teacher at a private school. She pointed out that when schools had reopened for Class 7 and above in February, the attendance was only 25-30%.

Meanwhile, some other parentsâ€™ and employees unions have welcomed the decision. "We also want the government to think about the health of students and faculty, and see to it that the COVID-19 rules are enforced every day. We want to take steps to get all employees on duty," Santosh Kumar, state president, Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association.

"Government should also be vigilant and take appropriate measures to maintain the COVID-19 protocol measures and safety security activities," said N Narayana, president of Telangana Parents Association (TPA).

The state government, on Monday, decided to reopen all educational institutions from kindergarten to postgraduation across the state from September 1. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and senior officials. The education department officials informed the CM that due to the continued closure of educational institutions, students, especially school children, have come under psychological stress and this may have an impact on their future. With the health department officials stating that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control, the CM announced that all educational institutions, including Angandwadis, will reopen.

The neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh reopened schools on August 16, and saw a moderate response from students and parents. Four students of a government-run school in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district tested positive for coronavirus in the random sample testing conducted on Monday. Some students of government schools in Guntur and Prakasam districts also tested positive after schools reopened.

Lack of clarity about online classes has also landed parents in a dilemma. While announcing the re-opening of all educational institutions, the Telangana government did not clarify if online classes will continue for those students whose parents are not ready to send them for physical classes. Most parents are of the view that the government should continue online classes till the threat of the pandemic is completely eliminated.

(With IANS input)