Parents can pay the fees they can afford at this Indian Montessori pre-school

This Montessori school based in Bengaluru and Kochi allows free virtual classes for children of COVID-19 frontline workers, and a flexible fee program for others.

At a time when many Indian families have been hit financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a pre-school based in south India has come up with a novel initiative to ensure no children are excluded from foundational education. The Freethinking School, with branches in Bengaluru in Karnataka and Kochi in Kerala, has come up with the ‘freedom from fees’ concept, where parents can pay the amount they can afford.

The school which caters to children from 1.5 to 6 years, follows a Montessori system of education where knowledge is imparted through a child centred approach based on scientific observations and hands-on experiences.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the pre-school has designed its virtual classes — ‘Montessori at Home’ — for children in the age group 2.5 to 6 years. And it is this ‘Montessori at Home’ project where the school authorities are now offering for a flexible fee. According to the officials of the Freethinking School, the usual charges are Rs 5,750 as fees for a month for a child.

“Many are going through severe financial crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we are now providing an opportunity where parents are free to decide what they can pay according to their capacity for the classes. There is only a minimum amount of Rs 100 as transaction fees. And for frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 containment, it will be completely free,” says Sandy Philip, Director and Co-founder of The Freethinking School.

Families who can afford to pay more than the minimum transaction amount are also welcome, said school officials. “There will also be an option for families to donate this extra amount for enrolment of others. It can be for children of their domestic workers etc.,” Sandy said.

World over, there are scores of schools which follow this Montessori method, developed by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori. The Freethinking School’s new program is also on the occasion of Maria Montessori’s 150th birth anniversary which will falls on August 31.

The ‘Montessori at Home’ program allows parents to download lesson kits for the students that will include the list of activities children have to do focusing on five Montessori areas of learning – practical life, sensorial, language, mathematics and cultural extensions. There will also be videos for parents on how they can help out children in the learning process. A time-table of daily activities will be provided to help guide children.

According to the officials of the school, children from across the country and even from other countries can enrol for the virtual classes. “Ever since we started virtual classes this August, many from across the world have enrolled in our program. Recently there was an enrollment from a family who are stranded in a ship across the Atlantic,” said Sandy, stating that the program is getting a good reception.

The school will provide the ‘Montessori at Home’ package until March 2021. According to school authorities, the scheme will be extended if the COVID-19 situation continues to prevail.

