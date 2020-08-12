From parenting to travel, Telugu director Puri Jagannadh's podcasts are a hit

While many celebrities are active on Twitter and Instagram, the 'iSmart Shankar' director has turned to podcasts to air his views.

Flix Tollywood

An island in Maldives with no other person in sight, coconut trees, bushes and the sea - this is what meets the eye. The sound of the waves is the only dominating sound and by night, several small sea animals such as turtles, crabs start coming to the land. Sounds like a dream? This is, in fact, a travel experience shared by Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh in one of his podcasts in the 'Puri Musings' series which he started in the month of July. He has been continuing with it till date.

While many celebrities are active on Twitter and Instagram, the iSmart Shankar director has turned to podcasts to air his views. He's the first among the Telugu film industry to do so.

And it's not just his travel experiences that he has been sharing through these podcasts, but anything and everything that comes to his mind, from his thoughts on humanity and friendship to social media, breakups, individuality, suicide, marriage, travelling, communism, and even aliens! All his podcasts are amusing and delivered in colloquial Telugu.

In one of his podcasts titled 'Amitabh', Puri said that one day, when some of them were on the sets with Prabhas for Bujjigadu, he shared with the team that he wanted to do a movie with Amitabh Bachchan. Hearing this, Prabhas reportedly said, "Darling, you just wish for it with a strong heart, it will come true." Puri wished that he should do a movie with Amitabh and that everyone should meet with him for a sitting.

Within a month, Puri’s movie with Amitabh Bachchan was okayed to everyone's surprise. Later, Amitabh also came to Hyderabad for the premiere and they all had a good time. Puri attributes this lucky day to the 'power of intention'.

“For anything to come true, we just have to fix it in our minds. We have to wish for it and work towards it. It will come true one day," he said.

In these 3-4 minute podcasts, Puri also indulges in some philosophy. Speaking about parenting, he said, "Children are losing their immunity because they are being brought up removed from nature. We do not let them drink any water except Bisleri, we don't let them play outside, we don't let them get wet in the rain, and we are overprotective. Apart from this, we keep imposing our interests on them, we should not do that. Children’s opinions should also be taken into consideration. They should be made aware of the options and the decision power should be left to their individuality."

The podcasts have been receiving good responses from several celebrities. Director Bobby also commented on the podcasts earlier and tweeted, “#PuriMusings, a brand puri style outing from @purijagan. It is hilarous, thoughtful, philosophical, emotional. Personally, I got to know the real you better in these podcasts than as a friend in the last few years. You are my Socrates, you are my Osho.keep inspiring us guruji. Thanq.”

#PuriMusings, a brand puri style outing from @purijagan.

It is hilarous, thoughtful, philosophical, emotional. Personally,I got to know the real you better in these podcasts than as a friend in last few years.

You are my Socrates, you are my Osho.

keep inspiring us guruji. Thanq. https://t.co/xmgsu6jbjb July 21, 2020

Puri has been releasing at least three to four podcasts per day. All these podcasts are available on Spotify and Apple podcasts and YouTube.

On the cinema front, Puri has been working on Fighter, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. The movie will be a pan-Indian one and is in the shooting stage. It has been halted because of lockdown restrictions.

The director has done about 36 films and is known for his mass appeal movies. His last hit iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni completed one year recently. Some other films that the director has made are the Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri, Varun Tej's Loafer and Ravi Teja's Idiot among others.