Parassala murder case: Mother, uncle of prime accused Greeshma arrested

Sindhu, Greeshmaâ€™s mother, and Nirmal, her uncle, were arrested for abetting the crime and destroying evidence.

news Crime

The uncle and mother of Greeshma, the prime accused in the Parassala murder case, were arrested by the Crime Branch, on Tuesday, November 1. Sindhu, Greeshmaâ€™s mother, and Nirmal, her uncle, were arrested for abetting the crime and destroying evidence. Greeshmaâ€™s arrest was recorded on Monday evening. As per reports, Sindhu helped her daughter mix the poison in the kashayam (Ayurvedic concoction) that was given to Sharon Raj, Greeshmaâ€™s boyfriend, who later died of organ failure.

The trio were under custody of the district Crime Branch for questioning since Sunday. After their arrest, Sindhu and Nirmal were taken for evidence collection by the Crime Branchâ€™s investigation team. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has also recorded the statements of Sharonâ€™s family members. They maintained their allegations that Greeshma and her family members conspired in the murder.

Before her arrest on Monday, Greeshma had attempted suicide at the Nedumangad police station by drinking floor cleaner inside a toilet. She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, where her condition stabilised. Two women police officers were suspended in connection with the incident.

Greeshma had earlier confessed to the police that she had mixed poison in the kashayam that she had served to Sharon. The police said that they have recovered the bottle of the pesticide that she had mixed in his drink. Police told the media that Greeshmaâ€™s motive in the crime was to get out of their relationship. She had wanted to end the relationship because her marriage was fixed with another man but Sharon was reluctant to do so. When he visited her at her house on October 14, he was given kashayam claiming that it helps relieve pain, following which he fell sick. He eventually died on October 25 due to cardiac arrest caused by organ failure. Though Greeshma had continuously denied giving him any poison, Sharon's family maintained the allegations that there is clear foul play.

Read: Kerala young man dies by organ failure, family alleges girlfriend gave acid-laced drink