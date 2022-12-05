Parandur airport: TIDCO invites bids for Detailed Techno-Economic Report

The DTER is required to avail statutory clearances and for assistance in conducting bid process management for the proposed development model for the greenfield airport.

news Parandur Airport Row

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has floated a tender inviting international competitive bids from consultants to prepare a Detailed Techno-Economic Report (DTER) for the proposed second Airport at Parandur. The DTER is required to avail statutory clearances and for assistance in conducting bid process management for the proposed development model for the greenfield airport.

The selected consultant should have a team of seven core members with adequate expertise in the airport/aviation sector, airport planning, environment and social impact. The core team will be tasked with carrying out market demand assessment and air traffic forecasting to identify the technical and economic factors influencing the development and operation of the airport at the greenfield airport site and carry out the site-specific geo-surveys/ other studies.

The winning consultant will carry out OLS (Obstacle Limitation Surface) study, prepare aeronautical charts and maps with due approval of Airport Authority of India (AAI ) and a detailed master plan incorporating airside, landside and associated infrastructure facilities including commercial and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and other facilities. One of the 12 objectives of the assignment is also to undertake Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and Social Impact Assessment

The consultant would be provided 104 weeks. A pre-bid meeting is likely to happen on December 20 and the last date and time for the submission is January 6, 2023 at 3pm.

TIDCO had earlier denied a request by a Right To Information activist to share the pre-feasibility report of the project citing a clause in the RTI Act on November 15. "The information sought is exempted from disclosure under section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act,” TIDCO said in response to an RTI application filed by a Chennai-based RTI activist.

Residents of Parandur and 12 other neighbouring villages, which would be affected by the project, have been protesting against it ever since it was announced. The state government has offered up to three times the market value for their land and properties but they have not relented.

Political outfits and environmental organisations have conducted field visits and demanded that the government rethink its decision on moving ahead with the greenfield airport. Poovulagin Nanbargal, a Tamil Nadu-based environment protection organisation, has warned the Tamil Nadu government of an ecological disaster if it goes ahead with the project in Parandur. It alleged that Parandur residents were being denied their democratic rights. A seven-page report released by the NGO stated that the construction of an airport will lead to flooding and loss of natural habitats as the proposed site is made up of wetlands.