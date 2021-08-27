Paralympic Games: Table tennis ace Bhavina Patel moves to quarterfinals

Bhavina won against oyce de Oliveira of Brazil, in the women's singles Class 4 event, and will meet Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the quarterfinals.

news Sports

Bhavinaben Patel on Friday, August 27, became the first Indian table tennis player to enter the 2020 Paralympic quarterfinals with a dominating win over Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil, in the women's singles Class 4 event at the Tokyo Games. The 34-year-old Indian beat her Brazilian opponent 12-10, 13-11, 11-6 in a Round of 16 contest that lasted 23 minutes. She will meet Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the quarterfinals later in the day.

Athletes in the Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy. "My strategy was to play more towards the body of my opponent and that was what my coach told me. I executed my plans," Patel said after the match. "My next opponent is world number two, so I have to really focus on my game and hope to win the match."

Earlier, Bhavina had won the bronze medal in the womenâ€™s singles Class 4 category at the International Table Tennis Federation Asian Para Table Tennis Championship held in Beijing in 2013. She had won the silver medal at the Para Table Tennis Championship in Beijing in 2013.

Earlier, the Indian had entered the Round of 16 after winning one match and losing the other group game. She is the only Indian left in the fray in the table tennis competition after compatriot Sonalben Manubhai Patel lost both her group matches on Thursday to bow out. Bhavina entered Round 16 on August 26, where she won a 3-1 victory against Britainâ€™s Megan Shackleton. "I am very happy as I came through a tough match, after a point-to-point fight with my opponent. I did not give up," she had said. On August 25, Bhavina lost in the opening round against Chinese world champion Zhou Ying.