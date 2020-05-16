Panic in University of Hyderabad as human skull, bones found on campus

Police have collected the remains and sent them to Osmania Hospital’s Forensic Science Lab to determine the gender, age and other details of the deceased.

In an alarming incident, human remains were found in the University of Hyderabad on Friday noon. The University’s security guards stumbled upon a skull and three bones along with some tattered clothes near the south side of the campus, close to Aparna Sarovar Apartments, and soon they alerted the police.

Speaking to TNM, Gachibowli Inspector, R Srinivas said, “We don’t know yet if the deceased was killed and buried there, or if someone dumped the remains there or if they are ancient human remains which came out now. Only after investigation we can confirm this.”

Police have filed a case under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the students, the security guards found these remains after they stepped up their vigil following the recent wildfire incident on campus, which claimed several wild animals.

UoH Students’ Union president, Abhishek Nandan said, “The security guards have increased their vigilance after the recent incident of fire. It is during their checks that they found these remains. There were some tattered clothes too, at the site. It appears like the dogs had dug them out.”

On Wednesday night (May 13), a fire broke out on the south side of the campus. The fire was allegedly caused by some unidentified persons who tried to cook in the open. The university security staff, who examined the area, found stones to balance the utensils. It is suspected that some labourers from the Nallagandla side could have trespassed into the university to cook food.

This was the second incident in a span of 15 days.

As these labourers were found to be trespassing into the campus often, security officials have increased their vigil. On several occasions, outsiders have entered into the campus by scaling compound walls to hunt wild animals.