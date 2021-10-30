Panic at TDP roadshow in Kuppam after rumour of man carrying explosives spreads

The man who was suspected of carrying explosives, Mohan, was then taken to a safe place by the police after clarifying that he did not have any bombs.

news Bomb scare

Chaos prevailed during the roadshow of TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam on Friday, October 29. A man identified as Mohan, an employee of the Tourism department, was physically assaulted by TDP activists after they suspected that he was carrying country-made bombs in his bag. There was panic at the gathering as rumours of Mohan allegedly carrying explosives spread like wildfire. Security staff and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos guarding Naidu had to protect the TDP leader, The New Indian Express reported. The shield was on until the police detained the alleged suspect.

Chandrababu Naidu is on a two-day visit to Kuppam. The Hindu reported that the high drama prevailed during the public meeting at an RTC bus stand area, where the former CM was addressing the gathering from the stage. According to the report, Mohan, along with a few others, crashed into the crowds while carrying a bag. Following this, the TDP workers reportedly held him and thrashed him. He was rescued by the police and later shifted to the Government Hospital in Kuppam for treatment, and it was clarified that he was not carrying any explosives. Mohan, a native of Chandragiri mandal, was transferred to Kuppam and he took charge on Friday, The Hinduâ€™s report stated.

Besides this, there was tension between the YSRCP and the TDP during the roadshow as both the parties tore down each other's publicity banners that were erected alongside the road. The TDP alleged that the YSRCP leaders had deliberately occupied all public spaces, thus denying them an opportunity to erect banners welcoming Naidu. They also alleged that electricity department officials deliberately disconnected power supply to the R&B Guest House in Kuppam, where Naidu would be staying. The officials, however, rejected the allegations, and clarified that a generator had also been kept as a standby.

The roadshow saw a large turnout as several party workers from neighbouring constituencies and districts had thronged to Kuppam. Meanwhile, a TDP worker reportedly died after coming in contact with a live wire while he was tying a party flag atop a private bus carrying TDP workers to the meeting.