'Panic buying is wrong, don't do it': PM Modi appeals to citizens

There have been incidents of people in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai hoarding goods amidst coronavirus fears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indians not to hoard essential items in the wake of his call for citizens to self quarantine against the spread of coronavirus. "I assure that milk, edibles, medicines will be available in the country. These supplies will not be stopped. I request you all not to hoard. Buy things as you did before. Panic buying is not right, don't do it,” the Prime Minister said, during his address.

The PM’s statements come after there were incidents of panic buying of food items in many major cities in India as the country saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Till date, the number of cases are 185 including four persons who died of comorbidities.

Similar steps have been taken by the state and local governments to ensure that there is no dearth of supply of essentials in the wake of rumours and hoax messages floating on social media and personal messaging platforms.

Despite orders for partial shutdowns, all state governments including the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments have issued clarifications saying that supermarkets and traditional markets will continue without restrictions.

However, online retailers and local marts have experienced higher sales numbers in the last few days.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has also asked vendors in its markets including the KR Market to spread the message among bulk buyers.

Earlier, across the country there was a shortage of hand sanitizers and masks due to the sudden demand for the products.

The Prime Minister in his speech addressing the nation on Thursday, appealed for a ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22 to practice and prepare for social distancing to overcome the pandemic.

In his appeal, he urged all citizens to step outside their doors or onto balconies for five minutes and notify our thanksgiving to all those working round the clock to help us overcome this, including doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, delivery persons, drivers etc.

He further urged that while government employees, doctors, and journalists need to venture outside their homes for their work, others, especially senior citizens must remain at home.

Urging that resolve and restraint is crucial to fight the disease, he urged people to stay safe and be determined not to get infected themselves.