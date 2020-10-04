Panic after tremors in Hyderabad, scientists visit to take stock of the situation

Mild tremors were reported late on Friday night in Borabanda area of Hyderabad.

A team of scientists from National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have visited Borabanda area following tremors late on Friday night.

There was panic in the area following the tremors with residents coming out of their houses. On Saturday, several residents continued to remain outside their homes, fearing more tremors.

The team has taken stock of the situation in Borabanda-SNR Puram, Jayannagar, Ambedkarnagar and Annanagar, NATCO School and other bastis after interacting with locals. During their interaction with locals, scientists said that the tremors in the area were mild in nature and not worrisome.

Visited Borabanda along with the officials from @GHMCOnline & NGRI. We have interacted with local residents and assured them of installing seismograph at NATCO School, Sai Baba Nagar Community Hall & NRR Puram Site 4 & 5 @KTRTRS @trspartyonline pic.twitter.com/c7ELQyAue1 — Baba Fasiuddin (@Babafasiuddin) October 3, 2020

According to reports, NGRI Chief Scientist Dr Srinagesh said that Hyderabad is safe and has less scope for the occurrence of earthquakes, and stated that the mild tremors that took place on Friday late night were of 1.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

According to seismic and earthquake scientists, there were few such incidents in the city earlier as well. They said that in 2016 and 2017, there were mild tremors in the Bandlaguda area due to hydraulic pressure between the layers of the earth following heavy rains. Officials believe that recent rains in the area could have also caused similar seismic developments.

Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said, "We urge people to not believe in the rumours that are being spread about tremors at Borabanda. We are monitoring the situation along with scientists from NGRI and officials from GHMC and disaster management. Everybody is safe, kindly do not worry."

NGRI scientists in coordination with GHMC officials will set up the equipment at NATCO school, Saibabanagar community hall and NPR Puram which reads and records the seismic tremors in the region.

Earlier in July an earthquake was reported at 107 km southwest of Hyderabad. At the time the National Center for Seismology said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale and struck 10km below the surface of the ground.