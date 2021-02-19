Palakkadâ€™s Hotel Noorjehan Open Grill gutted in fire, no casualties reported

It is possible that the fire erupted from a transformer near the restaurant.

news Fire

A major fire broke out in a popular restaurant in Palakkad, NoorJehan Open Grill on Friday. The fire reduced the restaurant to ashes. No casualties have yet been reported, and it is suspected that a short circuit may have caused the fire. According to local media, as soon as the fire started, people working in the restaurant and customers ran out.

Many units of fire force teams were deployed at the place. Many gas cylinders used and stored in the kitchen were also immediately removed. Fire officials first investigated whether a spark from a power transformer situated right next to the restaurant or the power unit of the restaurant, started the fire. The fire broke out in the ground floor, where the restaurant functioned in a three storeyed building.

"The fire started in the kitchen. Now it is under control. The exact reason is not known but it started in the kitchen. LPG cylinders were removed safely. The building is partially gutted in fire," District Fireforce official Arun Basker told the media.

Noorjehan is located on the road leading to the IMA junction from the stadium bus stand, a busy locality in Palakkad town, filled with commercial establishments.

According to reports, one building next to the restaurant also caught fire, but no casualties were reported from there too.

Other pictures of the restaurant