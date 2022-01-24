Palakkad RSS worker's death: Police arrest prime accused, an SDPI office bearer

Police said that the arrested man helped the assailants flee after the public murder of RSS worker A Sanjith in November 2020.

news Crime

The Kerala Police on Monday, January 24, arrested a prime accused and conspirator in the murder case of an RSS worker in Palakkad district in November last year. Police said Mohammed Haroon, who was involved in the conspiracy of killing RSS worker A Sanjith, was arrested from Cherpulassery in the district. The 27-year-old was hacked to death on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

Police said Haroon was the tenth accused arrested in the case, and there was a lookout notice against him. They also said that Haroon is an SDPI office bearer. "There was already a lookout notice against him. He had active involvement in the conspiracy. He selected the assailants for the murder and also helped them flee," Palakkad District police chief R Viswanadh told the media. Police said they are searching for one more person who had direct involvement in the murder.

Recently, another prime accused, Salam, was given bail by a local court against which police are now planning to move an appeal. Currently, the arrested include two Popular Front of India (PFI) activists and one SDPI office bearer.

Sanjithâ€™s wife Arshika had recently moved the Kerala High Court seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her husbandâ€™s killing, and the court has directed the state to file a report on the status of investigation. Earlier, Arshika narrated the gruesome incident of Sanjithâ€™s death to the media. She had said that while the two of them were travelling to her workplace by two-wheeler in the morning when the incident occured. Their bike was allegedly hit by a white car, in which the accused were travelling, causing the couple to lose their balance and fall. She said that she was pushed to the side of the road, while her husband was killed. She further added that the attackers were not wearing masks, and that she would be able to identify them.