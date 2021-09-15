Palakkad couple who secretly lived in small room for 10 years get married

In June, it had been revealed that Sajitha was living in a small room in Rahmanâ€™s house for 10 years without anyone knowing of her presence.

Rahman and Sajitha, the couple from Palakkad who received widespread media attention in June for living together without their familiesâ€™ knowledge, got married at the Nemmara sub registrar office under a special marriage act on Wednesday. It had been revealed that 34-year-old Rahman of Ayiloor village had hidden his partner Sajitha inside a small room in his house for 10 years without anyone knowing about her presence.

On Wednesday morning Sajitha was seen in a salwar and wearing sindoor on her forehead and Rahman in a mundu and shirt to register their marriage officially. They distributed sweets to everyone who attended their wedding. "This legal bonding was all that was remaining. We feel secure and happy now. We want to live happily," Rahman told the media.

Sajitha's parents also attended the function. Nenmara MLA K Babu, who attended the wedding, told the media. "Let them live peacefully. We will be supporting them to fulfill their dream of building a house,"

Sajitha and Rahman were neighbours and were in a relationship, but Sajitha had gone missing 10 years ago when she was 18 years old. The couple said that they lived a secret life as they were scared of opposition from their respective families. In March 2021, the couple left the room and rented a home nearby. After Rahman left, his family filed a missing complaint. But later his brother saw him near Nemmara and confronted him with the police.

The coupleâ€™s story was revealed soon after Rahman was found. Sajitha's parents, who lived a few meters away from Rahman's house where she was hiding, said they had no idea that their daughter was so close by.