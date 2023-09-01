Pakistani man enters India illegally to meet wife in Hyderabad; arrested

Faiz, an employee at a garment company in Dubai has been staying in Hyderabad illegally for the last 10 months, allegedly with the help of his in-laws.

A Pakistani national, Mohammed Faiz (24) who had entered India illegally, was arrested from his in-lawsâ€™ residence in Asad Baba Nagar by the Commissionerâ€™s task force and handed over to Bahadurpura police in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 31.

Faiz had come to Hyderabad to meet his pregnant wife who he met initially when the couple was working in Dubai. Faiz, a native of Swat Valley in Pakistanâ€™s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had allegedly entered India through the Nepal border and reached Hyderabad to meet his wife, who was pregnant with his second child.

The Pakistani national was staying illegally for the last 10 months, allegedly with the help of his in-laws. Faiz, an employee at a garment company in Dubai, had met the woman from Hyderabad in 2019. They married the same year and have a three-year-old son.

When Faizâ€™s wife came back to India, her parents had assured him to help in entering the country and settling down. They had allegedly received him at the Nepal border and brought him to Hyderabad.

The womanâ€™s family had allegedly arranged a fake birth certificate for Faiz and was trying to get an Aadhaar card in his name. Faiz's in-laws are said to be absconding.

The police have seized a Pakistani passport and other documents from Faiz and are currently questioning him.