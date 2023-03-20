Padma Lakshmi becomes Kerala’s first trans woman lawyer

Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeev took to social media to congratulate Padma on achieving the feat.

Padma Lakshmi has made history by becoming the first transgender woman to become an advocate in Kerala. She was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council on March 19, Sunday. Nearly 1,500 students were given the Bar enrolment certificates on Sunday, in which Padma also received hers.

According to reports, Padma is a graduate from the Ernakulam Government Law College. State Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeev took to social media to congratulate Padma on achieving the feat. “Congratulations to Padmalakshmi who overcame all the hurdles of life and enrolled as the first transgender [person] advocate in Kerala. Becoming the first person [to do something] is always the hardest achievement in history. There are no predecessors on the way to the goal. Obstacles will be inevitable. There will be people to mute and discourage. Padmalakshmi has written her name in the legal history by overcoming all these,” he said.

He also said that the path Padma took determined on which side she will be standing in the fight for justice, and added, “May Padmalakshmi’s life inspire more people from the transgender community to enter the legal field. Once again congratulations to advocate Padmalakshmi and the 1528 advocates who enrolled yesterday.”