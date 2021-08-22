Pada teaser shows Kunchacko-Joju-Vinayakan combo in a high tension drama

The film, directed by Kamal KM, has a bevy of talented actors including Dileesh Pothan, Unnimaya Prasad, Kani Kusruti and Prakash Raj.

Flix Mollywood

Something is brewing. Three men are walking briskly from different directions. There is tension in the air. You expect a poorly planned crime, maybe a kidnapping mission or a bank robbery or worse an explosion. Thatâ€™s the kind of scary picture the teaser of the new Malayalam film Pada presents. Three talented actors â€“ Joju George, Vinayakan and Kunchacko Boban â€“ play these three men we just described.

The film is written and directed by Kamal KM, who once made a well-appreciated movie called ID. Kamal is not a director to stop with three great actors, he has included in his film the talented Indrans, Dileesh Pothan, Prakash Raj, Unnimaya Prasad, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Sajitha Madathil, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi and a whole lot of other actors.

There are more talents behind the scenes as well. Sameer Thahir is taking on the camera, Shan Mohammed the editing. Vishnu Vijay, who gave us the unforgettable melody â€˜Aaradhikeâ€™ is the music composer of the film. Producers are Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi of E4 Entertainment.

Watch: Teaser of Pada

The others in the cast include Arjun Radhakrishnan, Jagadish, Savithri Sreedharan, VK Sreeraman, Gopalan Adat, Dasan Kongad, Hari Kongad, K Rajesh, Siby Thomas, Bitto Davis, Vivek Vijayakumar, James Elia, Gopal Mangat, Kottayam Ramesh, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Devendranath Shankarnarayanan, Unni Vijayan, Kannan Nayar, Sunil Annur, Rajeevan Vellur, Haris Saleem, Nithin George, Ishitha Sudheesh and Master Davinchi.

Before ID, Kamal directed Alif (2015). In late 2018, the director was embroiled in a small row when he spoke up about a bad experience at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. He was asked to go home to Kerala when he asked about the long queues and delayed entry into cinemas at the festivals. Later he received an apology from the CEO of the festival.

