‘Pada’ poster shows partially covered faces of 4 heroes

The film, directed by Kamal KM, has Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan playing the lead roles.

The poster of the upcoming Malayalam film Pada, directed by Kamal KM, has been released online and features the four lead characters in the film. Interestingly, all of their faces are partially covered, cloth pieces tied around their mouth and nose.

Pada has Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan playing the main roles. It is bankrolled by E4 Entertainments. Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera for this venture. Reports are that the shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is in the post production stage.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Sameer Thahir, music composer Vishnu Vijayan, editor Shaan Muhammed, art director Gokul Das, costume designer Stephy Xaviour, and make-up artist RG Wayanadan. The release date of Pada is expected to be announced officially soon.

The director of Pada, Kamal, has directed two films before -- ALIF and ID -- of which the latter turned out to be critically acclaimed. His film ID’s world premiere was at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. It was also screened at various film festivals including Abu Dhabi Film Festival, International Film Festival of India (IFFI), International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) and Deauville Asian Film Festival.

Kuchacko Boban’s last film release was Anjaam Pathira, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film – a thriller – has been getting some good response and reviews. Kunchako played Anwar Hussain, a criminologist helping the police with a series of gruesome murders of policemen. Aashiq Usman produced the film under his banner. Shyju Khalid cranked the camera and Sushin Shyam composed the music of the film.

Kunchacko Boban currently has a slew of films in his kitty by directors such as Shaheed Kader, Jis Joy, Johnpaul George, Soubin Shahir and Dijo Jose Antony.

