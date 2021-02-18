'Paapanasam 2' on the cards? Jeethu says Kamal has to make the call

The Malayalam sequel, 'Drishyam 2', starring Mohanlal will premiere on Amazon Prime on February 19.

Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph is looking forward to the release of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2, which premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday. Over the last couple of weeks, the team has been busy with the promotions of the film, albeit virtually.

In one of his interviews with DNA, Jeethu Joseph opened up on the possibility of making the second part of Papanasam, the Tamil remake of Drishyam. Papanasam starred Kamal Haasan in the role of Mohanlal and it was directed by Jeethu. He says he would love to direct the second part of Papanasam but the final call has to come from Kamal Haasan.

“It all depends upon the success of Drishyam 2 and the decision should come from Kamal Haasan Sir. I hope he will think about the second part of Papanasam. I'm also waiting for that call,” Jeethu told DNA when asked about working with Kamal Haasan on Papanasam 2.

Drishyam follows the story of a father who covers up a crime to protect his family. The film was remade in Telugu with Venkatesh and in Hindi with Ajay Devgn. Jeethu also said that he would love to direct the second part in Hindi. “I wanted to do the second part of Drishyam in Hindi, but I don't know how this is going to be. I'm just waiting for the opportunity; I think maybe it will happen,” he said.

Drishyam 2 becomes the first mainstream Malayalam film of the year to skip theatres and release directly on an OTT platform. Speaking about the film, actor Mohanlal said in a statement:, “Drishyam was one-of-a-kind thriller film, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With Drishyam 2, we are taking the story of George Kutty and his family ahead from where we left it off. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the most-awaited movies of the year.

The film also stars Murali Gopy, Asha Sharath and Meena in crucial roles. The sequel marks the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. Interestingly, the duo recently joined hands for the Malayalam thriller, Ram. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced. Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s Ram will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

