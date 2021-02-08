Pa Ranjith's production venture 'Kuthiraivaal' to premiere at IFKK

â€˜Kuthiraivaalâ€™ is directed by first-timers Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder, and stars Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil.

Debutant filmmakers Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder are directing the film Kuthiraivaal, which is bankrolled by director Pa Ranjithâ€™s home banner Neelam Productions.

The film will have its premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala. Announcing the news, Pa Ranjith took to his Twitter and wrote, "Excited for this! Our @kuthiraivaal is having it's India premiere @iffklive on 12th of February :) We welcome you to experience #Horsetail in theatres @YaazhiFilms_ @vigsun @KalaiActor @AnjaliPOfficial @Manojjahson"

It may be noted that the film was recently selected for the Berlin Criticsâ€™ Week, becoming the first Indian film to premiere at the prestigious event.

Kuthiraivaal stars Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil, and tells the story of a man who wakes up to find a horseâ€™s tail attached to him. Said to be a film on magical realism, Kuthiraivaal's first look shows Kalaiyarasan's shadow, which falls on the wall, sporting a tail. Pradeep Kumar will handle the music and the film will have cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith is all set to bankroll Dhruv Vikram's next, which will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. As per a Times of India report, it is touted to be a sports film. Apparently, Dhruv has signed two more projects, but details about them are yet to be made official.

Pa Ranjith also awaits the release of the upcoming boxing-based drama Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya. The project marks Ranjithâ€™s first-time collaboration with the actor. The film also stars Kalaiarasan in a key role as a boxer. Dushara Vijayan plays the leading lady. Recently, rumours emerged that the project could be the Tamil remake of Anurag Kashyapâ€™s Mukkabaaz. Anurag and Ranjith had met a few months ago in Mumbai.

However, as per the latest reports, the movie is a story set in north Chennai, a setting that Pa Ranjith had explored previously in his film Madras, which featured Karthi. This film will highlight boxing clubs in the area. Apparently, Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didnâ€™t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya.

