Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions to bankroll five films

Kollywood

Neelam Productions will be collaborating with Little Red Car and Singapore-based production house Golden Ratio Films to produce five films.

Noted director Pa Ranjith’s production house Neelam Productions will be collaborating with Little Red Car and Singapore-based production house Golden Ratio Films to produce five films. The five directors picked out for directing the films are Merku Thodarchi Malai fame Lenin Bharathi, Pariyerum Perumal filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, Akiran Moses, Franklin Jacob, and Suresh Mari.

Speaking at the event held to announce the new venture, Pa Ranjith is reported to have said, “I don’t believe in making art-house films. I want to make commercial films that showcase my ideologies.”

The first film to go on the floors will be the Mari Selvaraj directorial. The director is currently busy directing Dhanush in a film that has not been titled yet. Incidentally, Mari Selvaraj’s Pariyerum Perumal was bankrolled by Pa Ranjith under his banner Neelam Productions.

Santhosh Narayanan composed music for this venture, while Sridhar has cranked the camera and Selva RK had edited the film. The film’s star cast included Kathir playing the title role with Anandhi as his lead pair. The supporting cast included Yogi Babu, G Marimuthu, Karate Venkatesan, Poo Ram, Lijesh and Shanmugarajan. With good word of mouth, it did well at the theatres.

Pa Ranjith also revealed that he has signed three new projects with other production houses to wield the megaphone. His last directorial was Kaala, released last year. Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. It had a bevy of stars in the cast including Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Aruldoss, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Aravind Akash and Sayaji Shinde.

The film’s technical crew comprised Santhosh Narayanan for music direction, G Murali for cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad for editing. Kaala was bankrolled by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films and its distribution rights were lapped up by Lyca Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)