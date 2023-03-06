Pa Ranjith announces Sarpatta Parambarai sequel, Arya to reprise lead role

The boxing period drama garnered many fans, talking about sports, caste and politics.

Fans of Pa Ranjith’s hit boxing movie Sarpatta Parambarai will be excited to know that a sequel is in the making, with actor Arya reprising his role as the lead character Kabilan. Announcing the movie with a minimal poster, Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions said, “Hear the sound of the bell? That's the mark for round 2️. Brace yourself for #Sarpatta2.” The poster shows Kabilan in a blue robe, with his back to us. A plain black background is embossed with a large number 2.

Apart from Arya, it is unclear at the moment if other cast members from the first movie such as Dushara Vijayan, who played Kabilan’s wife Mariamma, Shabeer Kallarakkal aka the immensely popular Dancing Rose, Kalaiyarasan as Vetri, Pasupathy as Rangan Vathiyar, Kabilan’s arch-rival Vembuli played by John Kokken, or any of the stars including John Vijay (Daddy), Santhosh Prathap (Raman), and Muthukumar (Thaniga) are returning for the sequel.

At the end of Sarpatta Parambarai, we saw Kabilan claim his victory against Vembuli, the best fighter from the rival Idiyappan clan after making a grand comeback and fighting a gruelling 13 rounds. The boxing period drama set in the backdrop of north Madras and the Emergency years brought out the overlaps between sports, caste, and politics. Co-written by novelist Tamil Prabha and Pa Ranjith, the film received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Fans will be eager to see if the sequel can live up to its predecessor and what this new story has in store for Kabilan.

Meanwhile, Neelam Productions is filming Thangalaan, another period film, set in the backdrop of the KGF gold mines. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltegirone, Parvathy, and Malavika Menon. Thangalaan is Vikram's first collaboration with Pa Ranjith.

After Sarpatta, Dushara and Kalaiyarasan starred in Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, with Shabeer playing an extended cameo.

