P Jayarajan ‘fans’ fume at CPI(M), leader dissociates himself with campaign

What P Jayarajan’s supporters in Kannur expected is that the party would field him as a candidate from an assembly constituency in Kannur.

news 2020 Assembly Elections

A Facebook page named ‘PJ Army’ is at the centre of a new political row in Kerala. The page which is run by apparent fans of CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan have been posting comments questioning the Communist Party of India (Marxist) state leadership over speculation that he will not be alloted an assembly seat to contest from. P Jayarajan, is the former secretary of the Kannur District committee. Though the CPI(M) has not officially announced the names of all its candidates, it is widely speculated that P Jayarajan’s name won't be on the list.

“Mukesh who played Badai bungalow for last five years has got a seat, the daughter-in-law of an old Congress MLA has also been given a seat. Thottathil Surendran who planned to join BJP two weeks ago gets a seat, AK Balan’s wife is getting a seat, INL that has not more than 100 members in Kerala has 4 seats, but Jayarajan who sacrificed his life for the party gets no seat. Vijayan, you hold a serious grudge,” says a comment. The comment targeted Pinarayi Vijayan, who also hails from Kannur and according to P Jayarajan’s followers, is the man thwarting his chances.

Many others too have reacted harshly on social media saying that they will not vote for the party as Pinarayi Vijayan has sidelined P Jayarajan.

Protesting against the CPI(M), Sports Council Kannur district vice president Dheeraj Kumar resigned from his post. He had also worked in Jayarajan’s office earlier.

However, Jayarajan has disassociated himself from these comments and said that he had no connection with the Facebook page PJ army. He has also said that he would file a complaint if anyone spreads wrong messages using his photograph.

“The party has been deciding on candidates after following all procedures. Meanwhile, someone is spreading opinions in my name through social media. Being a party worker, I know it's the party that decides which position each person should take up ,” he said.

Two years ago, CPI(M) strongman from the Kannur district of Kerala, P Jayarajan resigned as the party’s district secretary to contest in the parliamentary elections from Vadakara. P Jayarajan lost the election to Congress’ V Muraleedharan, but however he could not make a comeback into the district secretariat as another strongman- MV Jayarajan had been elected to the post by then.

What P Jayarajan’s supporters in Kannur expected is that the party would field him as a candidate from an assembly constituency in Kannur.

In 2001,he had won the Assembly elections, from Koothuparamba constituency over a margin of 19,000 votes. But he was nullified by court as he was convicted in a case. LAter he made a comeback by winning by-polls. In 2006, he again won from Koothuparamba and was elected as the Assembly secretary of CP(M).



