P Biju, Kerala CPI(M) leader and chairman of Youth Welfare Board, passes away

Biju, who was 42 years old, passed away on Wednesday morning due to post-COVID-19 complications.

news Death

P Biju, a Kerala CPI(M) leader and chairman of the State Youth Welfare, died on Wednesday. He was 42 years old. He had contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, for post-COVID-19 complications. He has been a member of the CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district committee.

According to reports, his death was caused by cardiac arrest. However, Dr Sharmad, superintendent of the hospital, told TNM that his health was deteriorating due to post-COVID-19 complications. "There was renal infection too," the doctor said.

Though Biju had tested positive for the virus on October 21, his test came back negative on October 31. "He had high blood pressure and diabetes. He had been on dialysis for a week as his kidneys failed," said reports from Desabhimani.

According to sources, Biju also had pneumonia, and his condition worsened by Tuesday evening. He died at around 8.15 am on Wednesday. The death of the young leader, who had an active presence in various social and political matters, came as a shock to many.

Biju was a native of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram. His entry into politics was through the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M).

He was a former state Secretary of the SFI, and later became the treasurer of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), which is the youth wing of the CPI(M).

He actively participated in various student protests. He also effectively coordinated the functioning of the Youth Welfare Board, by organising scores of contemporary and vibrant events. Many remember him as someone with a smile that never faded.

"He was a public worker who became the favourite of the people with his enthusiasm and commitment,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Viayan said in his condolence message.

The CM also said that the activities of Biju as a student and youth organisation leader, as well as his role as the Vice Chairman of the YWB, had been notable.

The CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan conveyed that Biju’s untimely death is shocking and very painful. Many took to social media to express their grief over his death, saying that “it was too soon for Biju to go”.

Biju is survived by his father Prabhakaran, mother Chandrika, wife Harsha and children Nayan (4) and Vavakuttan (1).