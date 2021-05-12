Oxygen concentrator manufacturer BPL cautions against counterfeit goods being sold

BPL said it will not accept liability for any claim, loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred directly or indirectly for any products purchased through such unauthorised sellers.

Money Oxygen concentrator

BPL Medical Technologies, a manufacturer of oxygen concentrators, cautioned against counterfeit concentrators being sold in the company’s name. The company said it has identified fraudsters wrongly claiming to be authorized dealers of BPL and are selling fake oxygen concentrators in the name of BPL or names similar to BPL.

“It has also come to BPL’s attention that fake/counterfeit BPL oxygen concentrators are being offered for sale against an advance through online payments and /or e-commerce portals at prices higher than the price of original BPL oxygen concentrators exploiting the current pandemic conditions,” BPL said in a statement.

It added that it sells its Oxy 5 Neo Single concentrator at Rs 65,000, BPL Oxy 5 Neo Dual at Rs.67,000 and BPL Oxy 10 Neo at Rs.1,65,000. BPL said that all sales are made only through BPL’s authorised sales channels, and will not be more than the prices above. “Kindly note BPL will not provide any warranties or services in any way with relation to products purchased from unauthorized sellers,” it said.

It further added that BPL will not accept liability for any claim, loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred “directly or indirectly through any transactions for any products purchased through such unauthorized sellers.”

The company also asked the public to flag any fraudulent activities or incidents to it at marketing.medical@bpl.in. BPL said it is in the process of taking legal action against fraudsters who have been identified.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier ruled out exempting Covid vaccines, medicines and oxygen concentrators from GST, saying such an exemption will make the lifesaving items costlier for consumers as manufacturers will not be able to offset the taxes paid on inputs.

Currently, domestic supplies and commercial imports of vaccines attract a 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST), while COVID drugs and oxygen concentrators attract a 12% levy.