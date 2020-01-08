Owaisi slams Cyberabad cop for tweet on 'Jihadis' in Hyderabad IT firms

Controversy

The Cyberabad police came under sharp criticism for giving legitimacy to the claim that Muslims are “jihadis”, and those working in American software companies need to be screened in the wake of escalations between Iran and America.

On Wednesday, Suresh Kochattil, a member of BJP IT cell, tweeted to the Cyberabad police and said, “Many wannabe Jihadis work for American Software companies in Hyderabad? After #Iran threatened to hit US assets, has @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @RachakondaCop done background check/risk assessment of these Peacefuls? Or cops are clueless?” (sic)

In response to this tweet, the Cyberabad police, replied, “Yes sir... We have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious.”

The response of the police, giving legitimacy to the blatant Islamophobia shocked many netizens who condemned the police’s action.

Slamming the police, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, wrote, “sir you say "yes sir" please enlighten how many such "jihadi" are working in software companies kindly give a number if not please clarify what you exactly meant. Will you reply to an MP or only to a Bhakt?”

In the following tweet, he took a dig at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar who is facing a probe for the killing of four alleged rapists in Hyderabad. The police had claimed that they were forced to shoot them down as they tried to attack policemen with guns and flee from custody. Owaisi wrote, “Sir whatever you do but no killings in name of "encounter" at 05: am please, if possible arrest & as accepted 3rd degree will be given but pls no cartoos in stomach. CP saheb Terrorism has no religion, (remember NGodse).” (sic). Owaisi is taunting the Commissioner saying that even if finds anyone suspicious in IT companies, he should not kill them in "encounters."

Suresh Kochattil, a native of Kerala, had created controversy for circulating an audio clip in which he claimed that the state did not need financial assistance after devastating flood in 2018 as most people affected by the floods were from middle class, upper middle class or other rich families and therefore they did not require money or essential items.