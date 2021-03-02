Owaisi’s AIMIM eyes DMK or AMMK for an alliance, ready to go alone too

The party has said that if an alliance doesn’t work out as planned, they are prepared to contest the elections independently.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) preferred choice for an alliance partner in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election is the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). While talks are underway, the AIMIM is confident that it will contest the elections, if need be—independently, if an alliance doesn’t work out as planned. According to sources, a DMK leader has been in touch with AIMIM.

TNM had earlier reported that the AIMIM’s Tamil Nadu unit has submitted a list to the party Chief which has the names of 20 seats from Tamil Nadu and 2 seats from Puducherry where the unit would like to field candidates. (Read: AIMIM Tamil Nadu unit wants to contest in 20 seats, submits list to Owaisi)

Sources from the AIMIM have stated that though the party’s Tamil Nadu unit is eager to contest from the 20 seats, it is unlikely that the party will agree to contest in so many seats.

Vaniyambadi is going to be one of the seats the party is going to direct all its efforts to this election. In the assembly elections in 2016, the AIMIM had fielded Vakeel Ahmed from this constituency, who is the party’s state unit President.

In 2016, the AIMIM managed to get 10,117 votes which is 5.9% of the total vote share. The AIADMK’s candidate who got 69,588 votes won from this constituency. This time, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi will campaign for his party in all the constituencies wherever the party decides to field its candidates.

The DMK’s representatives were initially keen to bring the AIMIM into their fold, but however, the concerns raised by the other Muslim parties about Owaisi’s AIMIM joining the DMK alliance has led to the status quo. “Not sure why the other Muslim parties are so worried about the MIM’s entry”, quipped a senior source in the party.

The state unit has been entrusted the responsibility to handle the talks with the parties interested in forging an alliance with the AIMIM. Despite the uncertainties, the state unit seems confident that talks with the DMK will turn out fruitful.

