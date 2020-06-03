Owaisi calls for ensuring physical distancing at places of worship in Telangana

Owaisi urged the Telangana CM, Chief Secretary and the DGP to call a meeting of all religious scholars from across communities to evolve physical distancing guidelines.

news Coronavirus

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called for evolving physical distancing guidelines for all places of worship when they reopen on June 8. The decision to open up religious places of worship was part of phase one of guidelines issued to relax lockdown in phases by the Union Home Ministry.

The Hyderabad MP urged Telangana Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and the DGP to call a meeting of all religious scholars from across communities to evolve certain physical distancing guidelines to be followed in all places of worship in the state

"This virus is not going anywhere & we've to ensure that we take necessary precautions when places of worship open after June 8," Owaisi tweeted.

He suggested that in all the mosques' carpets be removed and namaz be offered on the stone floor. He said this was necessary as epidemiologists and other health experts say that the virus stays longer on the surface of carpets.

He told reporters that the mosques should also close the toilets and 'wazu khanas' as a precautionary measure and people should be asked to come prepared for namaz from their homes.

Owaisi said people above 65 years of age and those with co-morbidities should not come to mosques at least till June end.

As the worshippers in mosques form rows by standing shoulder to shoulder, the MP appealed to Islamic scholars to frame guidelines for ensuring physical distancing. "In Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries where mosques have re-opened, they framed the rules to ensure physical distancing. I request the muftis in India to come out with a solution to ensure a gap between two worshippers," he said.

Owaisi hailed the decision of 38 members of Tablighi Jamaat in Telangana to give their plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients. These members who have recovered from COVID-19 have volunteered to donate their blood for plasma therapy for the treatment of other patients. They will start donating the blood at Gandhi Hospital from Wednesday.

The MP said Tablighi Jamaat members set the best example despite the false propaganda by the Centre and Sangh Parivar blaming them for the spread of COVID-19.

He also demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately release over 40 Tablighi Jamaat members from Telangana who were illegally detained at Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. They are not being allowed to return despite testing negative for the coronavirus.