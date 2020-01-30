Owaisi blames Anurag Thakur and nationalist media for spreading hate within India

Owaisi also took potshots at the Delhi police and said, "If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time."

news Politics

The Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and the president of the AIMIM, Assauddin Owaisi blamed union minister Anurag Thakur and nationalist media persons blaming them for creating an atmosphere of hatred within the country, leading upto the attack by a gun totting man near Jamia University on Thursday.

Owaisi also took potshots at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him if he could identify the gunman by his clothes.

On Thursday, in a shocking incident, a man identified as Ram bhakt Gopal, brandishing a country-made pistol open fired at the student protesters near Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protest is against the combined impact of these policies on the minorities within India.

The attack by Rambhakt Gopal whose Facebook page has pictures of him with several Hindutva activists from the Bajrang Dal comes barely three days after union minister Anurag Thakur raised a chant exhorting people to "Shoot the country’s traitors".He was speaking at a rally while campaigning for a Delhi BJP candidate. The Election Commission of India subsequently has barred him from campaigning for the party.

Owaisi in a series of tweets sarcastically thanked the minister of state for finance and a few unnamed nationalist broadcast journalists for creating hatred in the country, “Thanks to @ianuragthakur & all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch. Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes.”

Thanks to @ianuragthakur & all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch



Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes https://t.co/GfrWpBUgGF pic.twitter.com/BwBtrfdukP — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

The quip to the Prime Ministers office was in reference to Narendra Modi’s comments on December 15, 2019 "can see who's violent by their clothes,".The PM of India was indicating that those who were protesting against CAA, NPR and NRC were predominantly of one community and could be identified by their cloths.

Gopal, is now in police custody is a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, Jamia students had taken a march to Raj Ghat in protest against the CAA, NPR and NRC, when Gopal shouting slogans against the students he opened fire into the crowd.

In the videos, before being detained by police, Gopal waving his gun could heard saying, “Aao dete hain tumko aazadi” (Come, let’s give you freedom).

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but one student identified as Shadaab, a mass communication student studying in Jamia was injured. During the entire incident, police remained mute spectators till Gopal shot with the gun and even were reluctant to remove the barricades so that the injured could be taken to hospital. The victim had to climb over the police barricades to reach the hospital.

The Hyderabad MP questioned the Delhi police asking them what happened to the bravado which they exhibited at Jamia in December 2019.

. @DelhiPolice What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month?



If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to CLIMB over a barricade?



Do your service rules stop you from being HUMANE? pic.twitter.com/LQpYWwEAaL — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

Qwaisi tweeted saying,"If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to CLIMB over a barricade? Do your service rules stop you from being HUMANE?"

He further tweeted, "It happened today when we were remembering terrorist Godse’s murder of Gandhi. When students were going to march to mark the event. Such cowardice does not scare us. The protests will go on. This is now Godse v. Gandhi’s, Ambedkar’s & Nehru’s India. It’s easy to pick a side"