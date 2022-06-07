‘Overwhelmed by love and response’: Actor Kalidas pens heartfelt note about Vikram

Helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj, Vikram stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Kalidas Jayaram, who played an important role in director Lokesh Kangaraj’s recently released action drama, Vikram, took to social media on June 6 to pen a heartfelt note about his role in the project. The film, which hit the big screens on June 3, stars actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles. Kalidas Jayaram, who played the role of Prapanjan, said that he is overwhelmed by the love and response he has received from audiences, and extended gratitude to the team.

“Proud moment for me to be a small part of this amazing film Vikram overwhelmed by the love and response for Prapanjan,” he said. He also thanked director Lokesh, and said it was a “wonderful feeling” to be in the same film as actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. He also praised music composer Anirudh Ravichandar, saying, “Bro, your music has elevated each and every moment in the movie.” He expressed love and gratitude for actor Suriya as well.

Director Lokesh Kangaraj also thanked his team and audiences in an emotional post. “I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance you’ve showed Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how I’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to Kamal Haasan sir, and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all,” read the tweet posted by Lokesh on June 5.

Earlier this week, actor Kamal Haasan had an exciting update about his upcoming film. In the television show Bigg Boss Jodigal 2, Kamal confirmed that he is teaming up with Malik fame director Mahesh Narayanan. Kamal also said that the film will be bankrolled under his home banner Raaj Kamal Film International (RKFI). Interestingly, Mahesh Narayanan was roped in as the editor for Kamal’s Vishwaroopam, and its sequel Vishwaroopam 2.