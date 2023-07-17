Overspeeding truck claims three lives on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

An overspeeding lorry entered the opposite direction of the road and hit two vehicles- a Bolero truck and a car killing three people.

news accident

A tragic road accident occurred on Monday, July 17, on the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamirpet, resulting in the loss of three lives. The incident occurred when a speeding lorry collided with two vehicles traveling in opposite directions. The police reported that two passengers in one of the vehicles sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to a press release issued by the Shamirpet police, the accident took place around 7:20 am on the ORR. An overspeeding lorry, heading towards Keesara from Medchal on the ORR, lost control and veered across the median, entering the opposite lane of traffic. The lorry collided with a Bolero van and a car, resulting in the unfortunate loss of lives.

The deceased individuals have been identified as driver of the Bolero van Vanamala Narsimha (48), Subhash Pashwan (27), a resident of Bihar and worker in the Bolero, and Nallabothula Vinay (22). The bodies were subsequently transferred to the mortuary at Gandhi Hospital. The accident briefly caused a minor traffic congestion on the ORR, which was subsequently cleared by the police. The police said it was unclear whether Vinay was the driver or cleaner of the truck.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the accident site.

The injured driver and passenger from the car were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

This incident follows another tragic accident that took place on July 4 near Sun City in Bandlaguda Jagir on the outskirts of Hyderabad. In that incident, a speeding car struck four pedestrians who were out for their morning walk. The collision resulted in the deaths of Anuradha (45) and her daughter Mamatha (25), while two others were hospitalised due to the reckless driving of a teenager who was en route to a birthday party with a friend.