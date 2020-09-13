Over 700 students from Telangana social and tribal welfare schools clear JEE Mains

Out of the 706 students, 432 from social welfare schools and 274 students from tribal welfare schools have qualified in JEE Mains 2020.

news Education

It was a moment of achievement for the 706 students from the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions when they qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. It was the highest number of qualified students so far. In 2019, a total of 506 students from these institutes qualified in the entrance test for admission to centrally-funded technical institutions, including Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NIT).

The social welfare institutions – Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society (TTWREIS) and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Society (TSWREIS) – are residential colleges run by the state government that provide education to underprivileged students hailing from the SC and ST communities.

Out of the 706 students, about 432 from social welfare schools and 274 students from tribal welfare schools have qualified in JEE Mains 2020 and scored high percentiles on par with the corporate colleges.

Sravan Kumar, a student of social welfare school who took training at IIT Gowlidoddi, scored 99.51 percentile and Katroth Anil from Tribal Welfare school who took training at IIT Study Centre in Rajendra Nagar, scored 94.05 percentile, while Naini Mamatha, a girl belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Primitive Group (PVTG) from tribal welfare Hayath Nagar Junior College, scored 89.11 percentile.

What makes their feat so remarkable is that they are the first generation daughters and sons of daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, vegetable vendors, roadside tea sellers, security guards and auto drivers.

“This transformation was made possible with the generous grant of funds and vision by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He gave approval for free long-term intensive residential IIT coaching for the underprivileged students from SC/ST category, who cannot afford coaching classes in corporate institutions,” said Dr RS Praveen Kumar, secretary, TSWREI and TTWREI Societies.

He also congratulated students for their outstanding performance and said that the credit also goes to committed teachers for their hard work in helping students from remote villages and tribal hamlets to secure admission in top-notch IITs and NITs in large numbers every year.