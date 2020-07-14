Over 70% of Kerala's first 500 COVID-19 patients were below 45: Govt study

The highest number of days patients remained positive for the virus was 40, while the minimum was two days.

Among the first 500 coronavirus patients in Kerala, over 55% were men who fall under the age group of 21 to 40. The COVID-19 clinical management report of the 500 patients, released by the Kerala government, has revealed that 28.4% of them belonged to the age group between 21 to 30 years while 27.2% were aged between 31 to 40 years. The median age of patients was 34 in Kerala. Across the country, it was 37 and in Italy, one of the nations worst-hit by COVID-19, it was 64.

At least 71.2% of patients were below 45 years and above 11 years. However, experts had earlier cited that as a reason for a relatively lower death rate in Kerala.

In addition to this, patients with comorbidities were very less in the state. Among the 500 patients, only 86, i.e. 17% had comorbidities. Most of the patients with comorbidities had diabetes mellitus and hypertension. While 1.4% of the patients had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), only 0.2% had coronary artery disease and congenital heart disease.

Among the common symptoms patients experienced, 32.2% had a sore throat. Cough was another common symptom that 29% of the patients experienced. Only 24.2% of the patients had fever. In countries like China, 88% of the patients suffered from fever.

The mean duration of hospitalisation was 14.28 days among the patients. The condition of 0.6% of the patients was severe while 95.8% of the patients were under mild risk.

Moreover, it was found that 73% of the patients were male.

Notably, 210 patients did not show any symptoms while testing positive while 58% had at least one symptom. The highest number of days that patients remained positive for the virus was 40, while the minimum was two days. Even asymptomatic patients had tested positive for 40 days.

Among the first 500 patients, only 1% required intensive care. Another 1% required neo-invasive ventilation and 0.6% required invasive mechanical ventilation.

However, the statistics can vary as 7,877 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state. Among them, 3,743 are currently under treatment, 4,097 people have recovered and 32 patients succumbed to the disease. When the clinical management study was carried out by the government, there were only three deaths and all of them had comorbidities.