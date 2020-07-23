Over 5000 cases of coronavirus reported in Tamil Nadu in 24 hours

Chennai reported 1,171 cases on Wednesday, suggesting a temporary plateauing of COVID-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday increased by 5,849 cases, the highest single-day rise in the state so far. This took the total number of active cases in the state to 51,765. With this, the cases recorded since March stands at 1,86,492.

This is the first time the state has recorded over 5,000 cases in a single day and will prove to be a disappointment for the health department, which has been battling to keep the pandemic in check for 100 days now.

In a minor relief, 1,171 cases were recorded in Chennai, keeping in line with the week-long trend and suggesting a temporary plateauing of cases. However, neighbouring districts are continuing to see a spike in cases.

Ranipet district recorded 414 cases, Thiruvallur 430 cases, Kancheepuram 325 cases and Chengalpattu 223 cases. Madurai, meanwhile, recorded 197 cases, Thanjavur 106 cases and Theni 164 cases.

Meanwhile, 74 deaths were recorded in the state on Wednesday. A total of 444 deaths, too, were included in the total tally of fatalities as part of the reconciliation process.

The bulletin stated, "The details of the death due to COVID positive cases from March 1, 2020, with respect to Greater Chennai Corporation were collected, compiled by Directorate of Medical Education for Medical College institutions and Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services for their own institutions and Private hospitals. The compiled data is declared in the media bulletin daily. As per the ICMR guidelines, all the death of COVID positive cases are declared as COVID death irrespective of underlying or antecedent cause of death. A committee was constituted to reconcile the COVID deaths by comparing death details from institutions and death details obtained from burial grounds. The committee has recommended that an additional 444 deaths would also fall under the category of COVID death as per the ICMR guidelines, though such cases were medically considered died due to comorbidity or other terminal illness."

The other deaths included six persons with no comorbidities.