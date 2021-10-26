Over 50% population in 7 Karnataka districts fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine

According to data shared by the Karnataka COVID-19 war room, Bengaluru Urban district led the chart with 68.3% of its population having been vaccinated with both doses.

Over 50% of the eligible population, over the age of 18 years, has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in seven districts in Karnataka. According to data shared by the Karnataka COVID-19 war room, as of Sunday, October 24, Bengaluru Urban district led the chart with 68.3% of its population having been vaccinated with both doses. In the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, the figure stood at 54%. Ramanagara district also saw 54% of its population completely inoculated, while the figure for Tumakuru district was 51%. Kodagu, Kolar, Chikkabalapura and Udupi districts have inoculated 50% of its eligible population so far.

Ten districts in Karnataka have inoculated over 40% of its population, with Chitradurga (45.7%), Dakshina Kannada (47.2%), Mandya (47%) and Mysuru (46.3%) inching towards the 50% mark, according to the war room data. Among the districts with the lowest numbers are Haveri (29.5%), Raichuru (30.6%) and Kalaburgi (32.3%). The data also states that over 2.14 crore people or 44% of Karnatakaâ€™s eligible population have been administered both doses of the vaccine so far.

Bengaluru Urban district also tops the chart for the most number of the first dose having been administered, at 118.6% (the figure includes the cityâ€™s floating population). This is followed by Kodagu (96%), Hasan (90%) and Chikkabalapura, Chikamagalur and Dakshina Kannada at 89%.

As of Tuesday, October 26, Karnataka reported 290 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases to 29.87 lakh. Earlier in September, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said after a meeting that the Karnataka government aims to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population of the state by the end of November. "The target has been set to complete both the doses for all by November. Progress and achievement on testing, setting up of oxygen plants and other civil works were also discussed," he said.

The state government also decided to open up schools for students of classes 1-5, with restrictions in place. The staff of the schools must be fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine, while the schools will be open only with a 50% capacity. Read more about the guidelines issued for the reopening of schools here.