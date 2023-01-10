Over 50 passengers left stranded in Bengaluru as Go First flight takes off without them

Following the incident, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from the airline on the incident.

A Delhi-bound Go First plane left the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, January 9, leaving more than 50 passengers behind. The passengers had their boarding passes, checked in their luggage and were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding. Following the incident, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from the airline on the incident.

Some passengers took to social media to share their ordeal. They said that a busload of passengers was not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. “The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers,” they alleged. Go First declined to comment on the incident. However, in response to one of the tweets, the airline urged the users to share their details and said: "We regret the inconvenience caused."

"Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded (sic). Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!" said a tweet from a passenger named Satish Kumar.

Another passenger Shreya Sinha too complained on Twitter, saying, "most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia".

According to the Times of India, the airport officials and staff issued all the passengers fresh boarding passes. The passengers were accommodated on a flight which left Bengaluru at 10 am on Monday. A senior DGCA official said, "We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards".

