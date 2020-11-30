The Hyderabad police will deploy over 40,000 police personnel across the three police commissionerates for the upcoming municipal polls on December 1. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that 22,000 police personnel will be deployed for the election bandobast across 4,979 polling stations in 89 wards in the Hyderabad commissionerate jurisdiction. The police have categorised the polling stations as normal, sensitive, hypersensitive and critical based on threat assessment.

Anjani Kumar said that police pickets will be set up in place at 293 hypersensitive polling stations. Striking force and emergency response teams will be made available along with six teams of armed police units, the commissioner informed.

The police have bound over 3,066 history sheeters and recovered 4,187 licensed weapons ahead of polls. The police have also seized Rs 1.45 crore cash during checks along with Rs 10 lakh work liquor and narcotics.

In the run-up to the polls, the police received as many as 65 election-related complaints, of which FIRs were registered in 55 complaints. The police had also issued 49 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) ahead of the polls.

Voters have to park their vehicles 200 meters away from the polling station, informed Anjani Kumar. Over 4 lakh CCTV cameras will be monitored at the office of Deputy and Assistant Commissioner of Police, where round the clock monitoring rooms have been set up.

At the Cyberabad police commissioner limits, about 13,500 police personnel will be deployed across 2,569 polling stations in 38 wards. About 770 polling stations were identified as sensitive under the Commissionerate. Police have carried out flag marches in these areas and have deployed 11 flying squads and 11 static surveillance teams. About 186 history sheeters were bound over and about 588 licenced firearms have been deposited back with police stations.

About 8,000 police personnel will be deployed at the Rachakonda police commissionerate across 1640 polling stations at 30 wards. Police have categorised 498 stations as sensitive and 101 as hypersensitive.

The police say they are keenly watching social media to prevent the spread of rumours.