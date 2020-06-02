Over 39 lakh samples tested so far: Data from south states, Maharashtra

As per ICMR's bulletin, 1,28,868 samples were tested in the 24 hours from 9 am on June 1 to 9 am on June 2.

India has doubled down on its testing since the lockdown was announced on March 24. The government announced guidelines for Lockdown 5.0 on Saturday, where containment zones will see the lockdown extended until June 30, while phases for reopening non-containment zones will begin from June 8.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 39,66,075 samples had been tested as of 9 am on June 2.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on June 2:

> Andhra Pradesh has tested 3,83,315 samples out of which 3,79,639 were negative. As on June 1, the state has a total of 3,676 cases, with 2,366 recoveries and 62 deaths.

> Kerala has tested 68,979 samples so far and of these, 65,273 have returned negative. The state currently has 1,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 608 recoveries and 11 deaths.

> Tamil Nadu has tested 5,03,339 samples so far, with 23,495 people testing positive. 4,79,208 samples tested negative and results of 636 samples are awaited. A total of 13,170 patients have recovered and 184 patients have died due to the disease.

> Telangana had been providing sample numbers till April 30. However, the updated numbers since then are not known. A total of 2,792 people have tested positive so far, with 1,491 recoveries. The state has recorded 88 deaths so far.

> Karnataka has tested 3,04,816 samples, with 3,408 people testing positive and 2,97,052 samples returning negative. The state has recorded 52 COVID-19 deaths, while 1,328 persons have recovered.

> Maharashtra has tested 4,71,573 samples, out of which 70,013 have tested positive. 2,362 people have died from the disease in the state, while 30,108 have been discharged.

On May 18, the ICMR revised its strategy for COVID-19 testing. As per the new guideline, those with a history of international travel in the past 14 days, who show Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms â€” acute respiratory infection with fever more than 38ÂºC coupled with cough â€” will be tested.

Considering that migrant workers and expatriates are returning to their native states, all returnees and migrants, who exhibit symptoms, will be tested within seven days of developing an illness.

Additionally, all asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case will be tested once between day 5 and 10 of coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient, unlike previously between day 5 and 14.

The other patients that will be tested include:

* Symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases

* Symptomatic health care workers or frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of the disease

* Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients

* Symptomatic individuals within hotspots and containment zones

* Hospitalised patients who develop symptoms

The ICMR has recommended that all testing be done only with real-time RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test. This test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

