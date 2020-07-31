Over 30 burglary cases in Bengaluru linked to Colombian nationals arrested in March

Their kingpin, who was arrested earlier, is absconding after he was let out on bail.

news Crime

Police in Bengaluru on Thursday said that they have solved more than 30 house burglary cases across the city, over four months after they had arrested three Colombian nationals allegedly linked to the crime spree.

The trio of William Padilla Martinez (48), Stephanie Munoz Monsalve (23) and Christian Inez Olarto (34) were arrested in March amidst the lockdown and are currently lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison. Police said that the trio were arrested when they were caught moving in a suspicious manner on their bikes near Thanisandra.

Three other members of the group, including kingpins Gustavo alias Mustafa and Kibarli, are currently absconding, police said. Incidentally Mustafa was arrested earlier in 2018 and was out on bail for his alleged involvement in the burglary of former Chief Secretary Koushik Mukherjeeâ€™s residence.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said after the arrest, police have recovered six kilograms of gold, a browning pistol with live rounds, two bikes, fake passports and driving licenses, mobile jammer, drill bit machine, laser cutting machine, a flame gun, among other equipment.

Police said the accused had entered the city via Nepal on a tourist visa. They were first under police scrutiny in October 2019 when they were caught in CCTV footage while burgling a building inside the Manyata Tech Park. At that time, the police were alerted and the gang had left the spot leaving behind the car they came in.

When police analysed all the CCTV footage of the attempted burglaries, they found that the accused could scale up walls as high as 15 feet as they were trained in parkour. From the car, police had recovered equipment like walkie-talkies.

Police said that they would survey their target areas on bicycles and once they set a target, they would arrive on their bikes and in cars.

To confirm that the house is empty, police said usually Stephanie, armed with pepper spray and knives, would ring the bell of the house and would break open once nobody responded.