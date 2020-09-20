Over 2800 rescued after heavy rains cause flooding in Udupi

Udupi woke up to flooding and water-logging in parts of the district on Sunday after the rainfall which began on Saturday continued overnight. The flooding occurred in 77 villages in the district and prompted the state government to rush disaster response force personnel for rescue operations.

2874 residents in the district were rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel. Rescue operations were carried out in Udyavara, where the Papanashini river overflowed and inundated low-lying areas, and Nittur in Udupi. Local youth including fishermen assisted disaster response personnel in rescue and relief operations.

The Karnataka Disaster Management Authority reported that 1107 houses were partially damaged while 1201 people rescued were housed in 31 relief camps opened on Sunday.

Visuals showed flooding in Udupi town including on the Kalsanka main road which connects Udupi with Manipal.

The damage was less severe in neighboring Dakshina Kannada district where 1250 people were shifted to safer areas including 49 people who are now housed in 5 relief camps opened in the district.

Neermarga-Katinja road in Mangaluru, caved in on Sunday, cutting connectivity to nearby areas. Train services from Konkan line towards Mysuru was affected after a landslip near Padil brought tracts of mud onto the railway track.

Updates on flooding in Udupi, Karnataka as of 6 pm on Sunday.



No loss of life reported.

1107 houses partially damaged by rising water levels.

2874 people shifted to safer areas.

31 relief camps opened, 1201 people sheltered in camps. pic.twitter.com/WtJDvfpSxa â€” Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 20, 2020

An alert for heavy rains has been issued for Malnad, coastal regions and a few interior and northern districts for the next couple of days by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Mangaluru University announced that UG/PG degree examinations scheduled for Monday were postponed due to the rains.

Train services from Konkan line towards Mysuru was affected after a landslip near Padil brought tracts of mud onto the railway track.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he has directed the Udupi district authority to take relief measures immediately.

"I am aware of the floods in Udupi inundating a few villages. I have directed the district authorities to rush a 250-member team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) there. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also reach there," he said in a statement.

The Minister said he would speak to Revenue Minister R Ashoka requesting a helicopter of the Air Force for aiding the rescue work.

The latest rains come weeks after several parts of the state were lashed by heavy downpour and the relief works were still on. The state government earlier this month declared 130 taluks in 23 districts as flood affected.