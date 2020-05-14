Over 19 lakh samples tested so far: Data from south states, Maharashtra

As per ICMR's bulletins, around 92,791 samples were tested in 24 hours between May 13 and May 14.

India has ramped up testing since the lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended to May 17.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 19,47,041 samples have been tested as of 9 am of May 14. No further data was provided. As per ICMR's bulletins, around 92,791 samples were tested in 24 hours, from 9 am on May 13 to 9 am on May 14.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on May 14:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 2,01,196 samples out of which 1,99,059 were negative. As on May 13, the state has a total of 2,137 cases, with 1,142 recoveries and 47 deaths.

â€” Kerala has tested 39,380 samples so far and of these, 38,509 have returned negative. The state currently has 534 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 490 recoveries and 4 deaths.

â€” Tamil Nadu has tested 2,79,469 samples so far, with 9,227 people testing positive. 2,69,758 samples tested negative and results of 482 samples are awaited. 2,176 people have recovered and 64 people have died due to the disease.

â€”Telangana had been providing sample numbers till April 30. However, the updated numbers since then are not known. A total of 1,367 people have tested positive so far, with 939 recoveries. The state has recorded 34 deaths so far.

â€” Karnataka has tested 1,21,178 samples, with 959 people testing positive and 1,19,420 samples returning negative. The state has recorded 33 COVID-19 deaths, while 451 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 2,30,857 laboratory samples, out of which 2,03,439 were negative and 25,922 have tested positive. 975 people have died from the disease in the state, while 5,547 have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has been expanded and all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.