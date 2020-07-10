Over 15,000 people under COVID-19 treatment in Bengaluru, city reports 1,447 new cases

While 1,003 persons were discharged, 57 new deaths were reported in Karnataka on Friday.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka has reported another day of spike in daily COVID-19 cases, as 2,313 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. Of this, 1,447 patients are from Bengaluru.

Incidentally, this is the highest daily increase in cases for both Bengaluru as well as Karnataka. According to the bulletin, all the Bengaluru patients who tested positive on Friday were “contact under tracing”.

While 1,003 persons were discharged, 57 new deaths have been reported in Karnataka on Friday. The number of patients under treatment for COVID-19 in the state is at 19,035, of which 15,329 are in Bengaluru.

Cumulatively, till date, the state has seen 33,418 cases since the onset of the pandemic and 543 COVID-19 deaths. Out of 33,418, Bengaluru has reported 15,329 cases so far, including 206 deaths. No other district has seen more than 50-plus COVID-19 deaths other than Bidar, which is the second worst-affected district in the state in terms of fatalities.

On Friday, only Dakshina Kannada has recorded more than 100 cases, with 139 new cases. Mysuru, Yadgir (51 each), Kalaburagi (58), Ballari (66), Vijayapaura (89) districts reported cases between 50 to 100 in 24 hours. Dharwad reported 50 new cases for the day. All other districts across the state reported less than 50 cases.

Critical cases

A total of 472 patients in the state are in the intensive care units, out of which 301 are from Bengaluru. Dharwad is a distant second on the list, with 18 patients on critical support.

Deaths

A high number of 57 deaths recorded on Friday are from Bengaluru. While 29 are from Bengaluru, seven are from Dakshina Kannada. Other than these two districts, no district has reported more than five deaths on Friday.

Three of the patients among the 57 were asymptomatic on the day of testing, while 51 were diagnosed with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI) and having no known travel or contact history.