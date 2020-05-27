Over 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, more than 4,300 dead

According to Health Ministry data, 64,426 people have recovered.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 26 stands at 1,51,767 with 6,387 cases in 24 hours. A total of 64,426 patients have recovered. With 170 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 4,337, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 27:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 17,728 cases. 9,342 people have recovered and 127 people have died due to the disease. On May 26, 646 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 2,283 cases. 748 patients have recovered and the state has reported 44 deaths. A total of 101 new cases were reported in the state on May 26.

â€” Kerala has a total of 964 cases, with 532 recoveries and 5 deaths. The state reported 67 new cases on May 26.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,983 cases, with 2009 recoveries and 57 deaths. 97 new cases were reported on May 26.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,991 cases, with 1,284 recoveries and 57 deaths. The state saw an increase of 71 cases on May 26.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 54,758 cases, with 16,954 recoveries and 1,792 deaths. The state saw 2,091 new cases on May 26.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 55,89,932 with 3,50,456 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 27.

