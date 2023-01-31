Over 100 kids fall sick after school meal in Andhra’s Palnadu

Students ate chicken in the morning and brinjal curry in the evening. Initially about 50 students said they were feeling sick and their stomachs were hurting.

Over 100 students fell sick after consuming a mid-day meal at Ramakrishnapuram Gurukula School of Sattenapalli Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Monday, January 30.

The girls complained of fever and diarrhoea after lunch, and were then taken to Sattenapalli Government Area hospital. According to a statement by the District Collector, Siva Shankar Lotheti, the students may have taken ill due to food poisoning.

Reacting to the incident, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu spoke to the media and said, “The first case was reported on Monday at 2:00 pm. It is extremely regrettable that at least 130–140 of the nearly 700 students have reported symptoms. This probably happened as a result of food poisoning. Although some kids are on fluids, everyone is stable. Additionally, more medical professionals are arriving at the hospital and a health camp has been set up in the campus. There should be no fear.”

The Collector told the media, "On Sunday, the Sattenapalli mandal's Ramakrishnapuram Gurukula School students ate chicken in the morning and brinjal curry in the evening. Initially about 50 students said they were feeling sick and their stomachs were hurting. The other students displayed similar fears. Everyone is stable after being treated at the nearby hospital.”

He also said that according to the preliminary diagnosis, indigestion might have been the cause. However, the administration of the school is awaiting a medical report on the matter.