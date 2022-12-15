Over 100 films to be screened at Chennai International Film Festival

The 20th Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) is scheduled to be held between December 15 and December 22.

This yearâ€™s Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) is scheduled to be held between Thursday, December 15 and December 22. A total of 102 films are set to be screened this year, as per the screening schedule. The films have been curated under four sections including Tamil Feature Film Competition, Indian Panorama, World Cinema and Country Focus Switzerland. The film festival is conducted by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) in association with PVR Cinemas and is supported by the Tamil Nadu government.

Twelve films have been selected under the category of Tamil Feature Film Competition. The films include Parthibanâ€™s Iravin Nizhal, Chimbudevanâ€™s anthology Kasada Thapara, Ramnath Palanikumar directorial Aadhaar, Sai Pallavi starrer Gargi, Ra Venkatâ€™s Kida, director Seenu Ramasaamyâ€™s Maamanithan starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie, Nayanthara starrer O2, director Mano Ve Kannathasanâ€™s Irudhi Pakkam, Beginning directed by Jagan Vijaya, Anantharajan directorial Yuddha Kaandam and Pa Ranjithâ€™s Natchathiram Nagargirathu.

Fifteen films are part of the Indian Panorama section. The list includes Saudi Vellakka (Malayalam), Soul Of Silence (Assamese), Pothanur Post Office (Tamil), Mahananda (Bengali), The Last Farmer / Kadaisi Vivasayi (Tamil), Bhotbhoti (Bengali), Hadinelentu (Prithvi Konanur), Taya (Sanskrit), Pratikshya (Oriya), Ekda Kaay Zala (Marathi), Appan (Malayalam), Dhabari Quruvi (Irula), The Storyteller (Hindi), Cinema Bandi (Telugu) and Maalai Nera Malipoo (Tamil). ICAF was started in the year 2003.75 films are set to be screened under the category of world cinema at the 20th CIFF. The online registration can be done through BookMyShow and CIFFâ€™s websites, while the offline registration will be done at Anna theater in Mount Road.

CIFFâ€™s screening schedule can be viewed here