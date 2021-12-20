Over 100 COVID-19 containment zones across Bengaluru

There are currently 158 wards in Bengaluru which have reported around 10 positive cases in the past 10 days.

news COVID-19

The number of containment zones in Bengaluru has crossed 100, and now stands at 106, according to a bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday, December 20. The data shows that Bommanahalli has 39 containment zones, Bengaluru South has 24, Mahadevapura has 12, Bengaluru East has 10 containment zones, Bengaluru West has eight, Yelahanka has seven while RR Nagar has 4 and Dasarahalli has two containment zones.

There are currently 158 wards in Bengaluru which have reported over 10 positive cases in the past 10 days. The positivity rate, over the past 7 days, has been 0.41%. Most of the cases in the past 10 days have been from Bellandur ward, at 7 cases in the past 10 days, followed by Dodda Nekkundi and Begur wards which have reported five cases each in the past 10 days.

On Sunday, Bengaluru reported 168 new infections of coronavirus. With 300 fresh cases, Karnataka's COVID-19 aggregate touched 30,02,427 on Sunday, while one death took the cumulative fatalities to 38,288. The health department said in its bulletin that 279 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,56,970. Active cases stood at 7,140.

On Sunday, five more cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus were found in Karnataka taking the total to 19. According to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the five cases were detected on Sunday in Dharwad, Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi and Mangaluru. He said a 54-year old man from Dharwad, a 20-year old woman from Bhadravathi, a 82-year old man and a 73-year old woman from Udupi, and a 19-year old woman from Mangaluru contracted the Omicron variant. All the infected people have been inoculated with both doses of Covishield vaccine. Their travel history and contacts with international travellers are being ascertained. None of them has any COVID-19 symptoms and were healthy, the department said.

The person isolated in Bhadravathi was in contact with 218 people and all of them underwent tests. Out of them, 26 have tested positive. Their samples have been sent for further probe, the department added.

Further, 18 people who were the primary and secondary contacts of the 19-year old student in Mangaluru were found COVID-19 infected.

On Sunday, a total of 1,12,524 samples were tested in the state including 93,726 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.53 crore. As many as 61,982 people were inoculated in the state taking the total vaccinations to 8.27 crore so far comprising first and second dose.

(With PTI inputs)