The Prime Minister, Home Minister, Minister for Defence and Opposition leaders were among those who extended their condolences to the family of CDS General Bipin Rawat who died on Wednesday in a helicopter crash.

At 06.03 pm on Wednesday, December 8, the Indian Air Force confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was among those who died when the helicopter that he was travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district at 12:20 pm. Thirteen of the 14 people aboard the MI series helicopter, including General Rawat’s wife Madhulika, were killed in the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rawat an “outstanding soldier and a true patriot.” He added that the general had “greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus, further expressing his sadness at Rawat’s passing.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences and tweeted: “Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.  His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.”

He also added that “General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence.”

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said, “A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion”, adding that he was “deeply pained” at the tragedy.

Wayanad MP for INC and ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences. “I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.” he said on Twitter.

Many other leaders took to Twitter to extend their condolences to the family of General Bipin Rawat

 

