Out of 2700 random samples taken in Kerala, 3 test positive for coronavirus

The state began random testing of asymptomatic patients this week.

On Tuesday, four people tested positive for the coronavirus in Kerala. Interestingly, three of these positive cases are from a batch of random samples of asymptomatic patients that the state had sent to laboratories, as part of a new testing strategy.

On Monday, Kerala announced that it would begin random testing of asymptomatic patients. The new plan was devised to find ‘any undetected COVID-19 positivity among the general population of Kerala’. The state has taken more than 3000 random samples of asymptomatic patients in accordance to this new testing norm.

On Tuesday, out of 3101 random samples, three tested positive. 2682 samples returned negative for the virus, 25 of them have been sent for retesting and results of 391 samples are yet to be confirmed. These random samples are mostly taken from health workers, pregnant women, people with other health risks and those who work in places like markets that have higher interaction with other people.It is done in addition to those who will anyway be tested based on the current protocol in place in the state.

All the four positive cases have been reported from Kannur (3) and Kasaragod (1) districts, which are red zones. Following this, 151 new persons were admitted to hospitals for observation on Tuesday. With this, the total positive cases in the state are 485, Pinarayi confirmed.