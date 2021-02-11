'Our support rests with the farmers': Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar on farmers’ protest

Farmers from Karnataka recently went to Delhi’s Ghazipur border, where protests against the farm laws continue.

Flix Farm Laws

Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon and express his support for the farmers' protest. Speaking to the press in Bengaluru, he stated that "our support rests with the farmers protesting." However, he added that the public must follow the letter of the law, and that there were limits to the way farmers could express their views. Additionally, he stated that the farmers know their own issues better than others would.

“We cannot even solve the problems of our own industry. How can we solve others’ problems? A human should support another. Even if we don’t post on social media, our support rests with the farmers protesting,” said Shivarajkumar.

Though several Indian actors, sportspersons and celebrities have voiced their support for the government, others, including international celebrities, have backed the farmers protesting against the three farm laws at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders near Delhi. Pop star Rihanna, environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and lawmakers from the United States of America have spoken out. Meena Harris, US Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, has also commented on the issue. This also resulted in mobs burning effigies, photos and posters of Rihanna, Greta, and Meena.

Some Indian football players have also taken to social media to signal their support for the farmers and their protest.

Shortly after pop icon Rihanna’s tweet, many celebrities, actors and sports stars including Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Akshay Kumar and others tweeted using the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether. The Ministry of External Affairs had used these same hashtags in its statement against international voices speaking out on the protests.

Farmers from across the nation had also expressed solidarity with those protesting. Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, a prominent farm leader from Karnataka, had recently led a delegation of farmers to Ghazipur border and met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. Kodihalli also addressed the protesting farmers and assured them that they will support them until the three farm laws are repealed.