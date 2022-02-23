‘To our special friendship’: Samantha pens note for Nayanthara

Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be sharing the screen in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ helmed by director Vignesh Shivan.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Samantha took to Instagram on February 22, to share a special photo with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Nayanthara. Sharing the photo that was clicked on the sets of the film, Samantha celebrated the special friendship between the duo.“20:02 On 22.2.2022, Special star To our special friendship #Nayanthara. She’s not on social media but she sends you her love,” Samantha wrote.

The teaser of director Vignesh Shivan's much-awaited romantic-comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, was unveiled on February 11. They also announced that the film will be releasing on April 28.

Confirming its theatrical release, Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies, which has bought the theatrical distribution rights of the film for Tamil Nadu, tweeted on February 22, "The month of love just got better! Happy to announce our association with Seven Screen Studio for the TamilNadu theatrical distribution of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'. In cinemas from April 28."

Sharing the announcement with fans, Vignesh Shivan, the director of the film, wrote: “April 28th in theatres with the grand support of the best @RedGiantMovies.Thank you @Udhaystalin sir. #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from 28th April.”

Vijay Sethupathi plays a character named RAMBO in the film. The name is an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran. While Samantha plays a character called Khatija, Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the romantic comedy flick.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichandar and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad. The music from the film, including the romantic song ‘Naan Pizhai' has become popular among fans. Written by Vignesh Shivan himself, ‘Naan Pizhai’ has been sung by Ravi G and Shashaa Tirupati. The song is based on the love story of Kanmani and Rambo.

(With IANS inputs)