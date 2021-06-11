OTT platforms announce Chairperson and members of Grievance Redressal Board

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) announced that former Supreme Court judge Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri will chair the Grievance Redressal Board.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) announced on Thursday that former Supreme Court judge Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri will chair the Grievance Redressal Board (GRB) of the recently formed Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC). At present, the DPCGC is backed by 14 publishers of online curated content as members – Amazon Prime Video, Alt Balaji, Apple, BookMyShow Stream, Eros Now, Firework TV, Hoichoi, Hungama, Lionsgate Play, MX Player, Netflix, Reeldrama, Shemaroo and Ullu.

The GRB will address content grievances related to the members’ video streaming services. It will function as an independent body and act as the second tier within the three-tier grievance redressal mechanism as envisioned by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

IAMAI, in a statement on Thursday, announced that prominent personalities from the media and entertainment industry, experts, online curated content providers including members specialising in child rights, women rights and media laws, are on board as members of the newly formed GRB.

The GRB includes national award-winning actor Suhasini Maniratnam; Madhu Bhojwani, Indian film Producer; Gopal Jain, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India; and Dr Ranjana Kumari, eminent civil society representative who currently serves as the Director of the Centre for Social Research and as the Chairperson of Women Power Connect. The two members from the online curated content providers are Amit Grover, Senior Corporate Counsel, Amazon India, and Priyanka Chaudhari, Director-Legal, Netflix India.

“The GRB will oversee and ensure the alignment and adherence to the Code of Ethics put forth by the DPCG Council members, provide guidance to member entities on the Code of Ethics and address grievances that have not been resolved by the publisher within the stipulated period,” the statement added.

Last month, the IAMAI announced that it will be setting up the DPCGC to provide a grievance redressal platform for Online Curated Content consumers and to address unresolved consumer grievances. The self-regulatory organisation was formed in compliance with the guidelines that were brought in by the Union government on February 25 this year. The rules for Over-The-Top (OTT) and digital media mandated that a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism be put in place.

Meanwhile, the apex body of broadcasters Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has also formed a self-regulatory body called the Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC).

